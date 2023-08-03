How bonds ate the entire financial system

Aug 3, 2023 / 04:37 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

While the bond market has become larger and more powerful, the importance of banks — historically the workhorses of the capitalist system — is subtly fading.

Robin Wigglesworth It was a crisp September day in 2015 when Timothy Young arrived at Houten, an unremarkable Dutch commuter town, determined to collect an almost 400-year-old debt. He carried a case containing a fragile piece of goatskin covered in dense writing and numbers. It was a bond, issued in 1648 by a group of Dutch landowners, who managed the dikes on a stretch of the river Lek. They had borrowed 1,000 guilders from a local merchant and the bond...