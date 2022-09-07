HCL Tech reaffirms revenue guidance amid global uncertainties

HCL Technologies gained this week after the company reiterated its revenue guidance for FY23. In its interaction with Kotak Institutional Equities, the company’s management said it is confident of achieving a 12-14 percent revenue growth in the current fiscal year. What’s more, the company expects the profitability to improve hereon, helped by the depreciation of the Indian rupee, induction of freshers, and a reduction in subcontractor expenses. The stock has lost about a quarter of its value so far this...