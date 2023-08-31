Government goes into election mode with its LPG subsidy

LPG

Highlight Centre has announced a Rs 200 price reduction on LPG cylinders Oil marketing companies to pick up the tab The price cut will cost the oil companies Rs 7,680 crore this year Low crude and propane prices to ease the pain for oil companies Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has gone into election mode earlier than expected. The centre announced a Rs 200 price reduction on 14 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in a move viewed as a political decision. After losing...