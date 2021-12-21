Godrej Consumer | Can Sudhir Sitapati make this elephant dance better?

In May 2021, when Godrej Consumer Products announced Sudhir Sitapati’s appointment as its MD & CEO, investors gave a big thumbs-up, sending its shares up 22 percent. It would be another six months before his term began but his impact was already felt on its valuation. Its shares continued to rise after that, mainly because its performance had begun to improve. But they have cooled since September and as of Monday, December 21 its shares were just 2 percent above...