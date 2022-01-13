GMR Infra’s stock may stay in value discovery phase

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad

The bonds of Delhi International Airport and GMR Hyderabad International Airport dropped to their lowest level in nearly three months, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and scaling down of flights by airlines. Yet, shares of GMR Infrastructure, which operates the Hyderabad and Delhi airports, more or less remained at record highs. The company demerged its non-airports business and had fixed Wednesday, January 12 as the record date for determining shareholders who shall be entitled to receive equity shares in the new entity (GMR Power and Urban Infra). Thus, GMR Infra offers an unique opportunity for investors to own a...