Giving up China-nirbharta is easier said than done

India’s over-reliance on trade with China is a strategic risk, given the friction at the border and India’s geopolitical position

India’s attempt to prune its massive trade deficit with China isn’t yielding results. For 2022-23, India’s trade deficit with China increased substantially, rising to $83.098 billion from $73.386 billion in the previous fiscal year, despite the government’s ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) policy and its efforts to reduce the trade imbalance. Unfortunately, China-nirbharta looks set to continue for quite some time. In contrast, India had a trade surplus of $28.204 billion in 2022-23. With Europe, India’s trade deficit was $34.813 billion. (image) There is,...