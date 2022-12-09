Gig is big in jobs — Is the shift transient or permanent?

Representative image

Highlights Several companies, particularly in the tech space, opting for layoffs The latest unemployment rate remains on the higher side But gig jobs are gaining momentum Employers are preferring flexi-staffing Employees too looking at gig jobs in the absence of permanent employment NITI Aayog has come out with projections for the gig economy Challenges need to be addressed based on NITI tips In almost all discussions on India’s current macroeconomic milieu, the comforting conclusion is that the country has managed its house well at a time the...