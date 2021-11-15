GE is splitting, but conglomerates are not disappearing

General Electric (GE)

Three of the most iconic corporations of the 20th century have announced decisions to break up, so that they can focus on specific areas of business. While GE and Toshiba will split into three different companies, going forward we will have two of Johnson & Johnson as well. With that, analysts are calling time on the idea of conglomerates. Closer examination, though, shows that GE’s decision, along with that of the other two, doesn’t represent the death of the conglomerate model....