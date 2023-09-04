G20 Summit — Hopes & doubts are evenly balanced for now

Representative image

Highlights Expectations and apprehensions building up before G20 summit in New Delhi New Delhi sees G20 presidency as a great opportunity to showcase India But the Ukraine war remains the main bone of contention and threatens to play spoilsport Chinese President Xi Jinping’s possible no-show and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s absence to take some sheen off Delhi huddle China and Russia are even backtracking from the stand they had taken during the Bali summit last year The Manesar meeting of the G20 sherpas last chance...