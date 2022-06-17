FX Learn: Non-directional trading using options? Here's how

What makes option strategies more popular is its flexibility

In our previous article, we learned option strategies for trading directional moves in currency. Today we will learn another dimension of option trading, non-directional trading. What makes option strategies more popular is its flexibility. We can express the same view in many ways, depending on our risk appetite. As there are 4 basic option trades Buy call, sell call, buy put and sell put, we can form many combinations of strategies just by combining these 4 basic strategies. When we...