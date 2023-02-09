‘Sam? Are you there?!’ The bizarre and brutal final hours of FTX

Feb 9, 2023 / 12:13 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. (Image source: AFP/File)

Joshua Oliver In January, I walked up the front steps of a single-storey, grey-shingled house in a neighbourhood on the fringe of Stanford University. The moment I pressed the video doorbell, I heard Sam Bankman-Fried’s voice calling from inside. “I’ll get it!” His father got to the door first. Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, both professors, welcomed me with the courtesy and mild indifference of parents greeting a teenager coming over to hang out with their son after school. The family’s...