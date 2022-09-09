Freight rates are raising the red flag, time to fasten seat belts

Shipping Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 117.30 | The stock price dipped 6 percent on May 9 despite the company recording a massive 77.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 152 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 on strong topline and operating income. Revenue from operations grew by 50 percent to Rs 1,314.5 crore during the same period.

Freight rates have continued to fall as a result of shrinking demand for goods. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, reduced port congestion, along with weaker cargo arrivals, were the major reasons behind the significant decrease in freight rates. Dry bulk freight rates historically peak in the third quarter; however, this year it has peaked during the second quarter. S&P’s Freight Rate Forecast models predict the Baltic Dry Index to fall about 20 to 30 percent for the year, before recovering slightly...