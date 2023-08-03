Forest Bill — Missing the forest for the trees?

Representative image

Highlights The Lok Sabha passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 without much discussion The objective of the Bill is positive but the amendments proposed are open to interpretation The Bill was earlier referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee But the committee didn’t suggest any recourse to the outstanding issues The Rajya Sabha must take cognisance of the objections to the Bill and take a considered decision In its haste to morph into a sustainable economy, the central government appears to be cutting corners too...