Foreign brokerages are turning cautious on India, but domestic investors need not worry

A few days of selling in the stock market seem to have led foreign brokerages calling a market top. News reports say that foreign brokerages have turned cautious on India amid concerns over pricey valuations and earnings delivery. Three broking firms have, in the last week, downgraded India and recommended their clients to shift to other Asian markets. According to SEBI data, FIIs have sold over Rs 8,800 crore of shares in the last four days and have sold over...