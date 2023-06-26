Flash PMIs for June show growth finally slowing in developed economies

Labour markets in the advanced economies remain tight. The upshot: policy rates are unlikely to come down in a hurry

The flash or advance Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI) for June 2023 for the advanced economies show growth is finally slowing down. As Chart 1 shows, the Flash Composite PMIs for the US, UK, the Eurozone and Japan for June, although above 50 and therefore indicating expansion from the previous month, are lower than the May reading for the US and lower than both the April and May levels for the Eurozone, the UK and Japan. (image) The flash PMIs are advance estimates...