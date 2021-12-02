Fertiliser shortfall may persist despite a record subsidy payout

Nitrogen fertiliser in farmer hand

India is set to spend a record amount on fertiliser subsidies in the current fiscal year. But, the country may not be able to fully secure key crop nutrients. To avoid fertiliser shortages, the government plans to increase the fertiliser subsidy to about Rs 1.5 lakh crore this fiscal year, reports Reuters. That will be almost double the initial budget estimate and will be the highest payout in at least a decade. It's higher than even the Rs 1.3 lakh crore the government paid in FY21...