English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Fear of the Fed

    A research paper by Lawrence Summers finds that the disinflation the US Fed has to achieve today is similar to that of the Volcker years, which means a recession is on the cards 

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 13, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
    Fear of the Fed

    One of the investor concerns is the impact higher inflation will have on the Jerome Powell-led US Fed’s policy --whether it will be forced to tighten even more than earlier anticipated.

    The US market plunged last Friday, as retail inflation accelerated to 8.6 percent in May, a four-decade high. Talk of a peak in inflation had been gaining ground and the new print will scotch that. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland provides an inflation ‘nowcast’, which suggests a year-on-year inflation rate of 8.62 percent at present, not an encouraging sign that US inflation is going to lose steam anytime soon. There are two worries about inflation. One of them is that...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rain, rain, come again

      Jun 10, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard’s distinct edge, market on the horns of a dilemma, what ails infrastructure, the home loan curve and more  

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers