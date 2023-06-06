‘Fear of missing out’ drives retail investors to ride AI wave

Jun 6, 2023 / 11:27 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The 'younger' retail investors who tend to invest in individual stocks appear to be leading the charge.

George Steer in London Retail investors have increased their exposure to technology stocks after missing out on the market rally driven this year by artificial intelligence, with many having preferred cash or low-risk money market funds. Net purchases of US stocks by retail investors hit almost $1.5bn on May 30 and 31, the highest daily figures in three months, data from VandaTrack shows. Tech stocks were among the main beneficiaries, at the end of a month in which retail interest in AI-associated companies began to...