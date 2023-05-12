Fate of GE and Intel a warning to Indian companies against rigid business models 

In an era of accelerated change, business models need to be reviewed periodically.

Highlights: Intel Corp is showing signs of turmoil at a time when semi-conductor firms are poised to cash in on unprecedented growth Focusing on core competence led to Intel’s downfall even though the company did a lot of right things In many sectors in India, there is a straight up battle between conglomerates and focused companies Evidence in support of both conglomerate model and core competence model has been mixed Videocon’s diversification into unrelated businesses led to its insolvency ITC’s bid to add diverse...