Falling PC sales should be a warning to smartphone makers

Representational image.

After a short spike in sales triggered by pandemic-driven work and the study-from-home model, sales of personal computers are back in decline. Research firm Gartner reported that worldwide shipments of PCs dropped nearly 20 percent in the third quarter of this year as compared to a year ago. That's a bigger drop than any seen in the last 30 years and the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year decline. IDC, another research firm, using a slightly different measure, still placed the...