Export push goes awry on knee-jerk government policy

File photo. Source: Reuters

Over the last few days the government has made several regulatory changes with the aim of easing the domestic supply of some key commodities. This is to combat the eight-year high in the consumer price index. The changes have raised two issues. One, will they bring about a desired fall in prices and two, what are likely to be the adverse side effect of the changes. In particular, will the changes, taken together, negatively impact the country’s foreign trade regime,...