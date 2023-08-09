Every RBI governor has a pet interest rate theory

Almost all RBI governors have introduced a new methodology for calculating lending rates, only for the next governor to come in and introduce another one

Highlights RBI has been dictating the formula for lending rates to banks despite financial reforms Post freeing up lending rate fixings in 1991, the RBI introduces Prime lending rate EBLR is the fifth lending rate regime enforced by the RBI to improve transmission of monetary policy Banks tend to transmit rate changes quicker during a tightening phase than when policy rates are cut EBLR has improved transmission, but its efficacy is still unproven given the current rising rate cycle Most governors at the Reserve Bank...