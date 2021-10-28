MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Join The Sustainability 100+ Summit and witness the dawn of an era of sustainable development. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Embrace high fossil fuel prices because they are here to stay

Rising energy costs are needed to help curb demand, making the transition to a cleaner world easier

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 28, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Embrace high fossil fuel prices because they are here to stay

Representative image | Source: Reuters

Amrita Sen For some energy watchers, higher prices for natural gas, coal and oil will be “transitory”, to use the language of the US Federal Reserve. They are wrong. High prices are here to stay for years. The seeds were sown in oil’s golden era between 2010 and 2014 when oil prices averaged above $100. Booming US shale production over that period and predictions of impending peak oil demand have left the market severely short of investment in conventional oil since...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why is India burning less bright for foreign investors?

    Oct 27, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China chokes on steel, Kotak Bank’s growth catch-up, what the massive forex kitty says, Start-up Street and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers