Economic Survey 2023: Give consumption a strong push to support GDP growth

Exports are moderating and that leaves domestic consumption as a sure bet

The Economic Survey 2023 makes it quite apparent that domestic consumption will be one of the bright sparks lighting up the economy in the current and next year as well. While all conditions seem to be in place for a revival in private capex, to supplement the government’s own effort in this area, it’s still anybody’s guess if that will happen. Exports are moderating and that leaves domestic consumption as a sure bet. While the Economic Survey’s musings and the...