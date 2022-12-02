English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Digital rupee — A long way to go in a land where cash is the king

    Unless the retail digital rupee achieves critical mass, it will have limited impact on the monetary and financial systems, payments infrastructure, and welfare policies of the country 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    December 02, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
    Digital rupee — A long way to go in a land where cash is the king

    Representative image

    Highlights On December 1, the RBI launched its first pilot for retail digital rupee This follows the rollout of the wholesale e-rupee on November 1 India is one of the many countries that are weighing their own CBDCs  Lower operational costs and wider financial inclusion are among the host of benefits that the RBI has cited to justify a CBDC  Retail digital rupee will be a safer alternative to private cryptocurrencies  To become a success, the digital rupee needs to achieve critical mass, which is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Jay Powell plays Santa for the markets

      Dec 1, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Oil market is likely to be volatile in 2023, unlocking state economic activity, crypto awareness has served India well, Gujarat contest crucial for AAP, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers