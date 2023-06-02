Demand for work under MGNREGA shoots up in May 2023

In April too, MGNREGA demand has been higher this year compared to last year

Cast your eyes on the accompanying chart, which shows the number of households demanding work under the rural employment guarantee scheme or MGNREGA. Work under this scheme is usually demanded only when other, more lucrative jobs are not available. Yet the number of households demanding work under MGNREGA in May 2023 is much higher than in May 2022 or May 2021, as the chart shows. And this is despite the controversy over alleged irregularities in the disbursal of funds...