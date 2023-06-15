Deflation deepens in wholesale prices

Wholesale inflation has come down a lot faster than retail inflation

Inflation according to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) came in at -3.48 percent in May 2023, after a -0.92 percent print in April. Deflation is seen not only in crude oil and non-food primary products, but also in manufactured products. The fall in wholesale inflation has been exacerbated by base effects—the WPI index had jumped up in May 2022—but note that prices also fell month-on-month. Food inflation, though, is marginally in positive territory, at 1.5 percent, due to higher foodgrains prices—both...