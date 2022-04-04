English
    Defence indigenisation push brightens outlook for BEL, HAL

    Share of domestic procurement in defence capital outlay is estimated to rise to 68 percent in FY23

    R. Sree Ram
    April 04, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
    Defence indigenisation push brightens outlook for BEL, HAL

    Shares of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) have moved close to their 52-week highs, after rising 4-9 percent last week. The companies announced their new order inflows and more importantly, the government has approved another list of 107 strategically important line replacement units and sub-systems that will be indigenised. Of them, 22 items will be taken up for indigenisation by HAL, 21 by BEL and the rest by BEML, Mazagon Dock and Bharat Dynamics (BDL) amongst others. The ministry...

