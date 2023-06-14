Data Security: The citizen is the loser 

The problem has often been in terms of what should be the primary goal of the new Act

Highlights Data breach on CoWin platform resulted in leakage of private data of vaccinated citizens on social media platform Government’s response has raised more questions than answered any queries Government and companies are focusing on digitisation with cyber security also being an important area India ranks second in the world in data breaches and reported 20 percent of data breaches in 2022 Average Indian gets short shrift in data security and protection A strong regulatory authority is required to ensure data norms are followed How safe...