Cyclicality in financial markets can boost returns

The final hour of trade is all about squaring up (closing) the open trades as majority of the turnover on exchanges is contributed by day traders

Highlights Price movements in financial markets are due to the cumulative action of all market participants Since human beings are creatures of habit, prices too display a certain pattern This can work from an hourly basis to a day to a week or even a year Knowing these patterns can make a big difference to the financial journey of traders and investors Price movements in financial markets are a result of the cumulative action of all market participants. Buy and sell trades of every...