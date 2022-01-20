Crypto Learn: What is DeFi? 

DeFi stands for "decentralized finance," a catchall word for several cryptocurrency and blockchain-based financial applications aimed at disrupting financial intermediaries. The concept of DeFi drew inspiration from blockchain - the technology that underpins Bitcoin. Blockchain technology enables thousands of organizations to store a copy of transaction history and ensure that a single, central source does not control it. This is significant since centralized systems and human intervention do slow down and hinder efficiency while reducing the direct control that users would want...