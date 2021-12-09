Crypto Learn: What are smart contracts?

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of blockchain is that it functions as a decentralized ledger that is shared by all network participants, obviating the need for intermediaries or third-party mediators. This feature is a huge differentiator - it eliminates the possibility of a process conflict while also saving time. Despite the fact that blockchains have their own set of challenges that have yet to be handled, they provide faster, cheaper, and more effective alternatives to existing systems. As a result,...