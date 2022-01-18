Crypto Conversations: Why cryptocurrency theft soared in 2021 and what lies ahead 

Cryptocurrency | PC-Shutterstock

In a year where cryptocurrency transaction volumes hit a record high of $15.8 trillion, it comes as no surprise that cryptocurrency-based crime surged, with $14 billion worth of digital assets siphoned off by malicious entities. It must be noted however that cryptocurrency theft increased by 79 percent over 2020 while legitimate transaction volumes grew by 569 percent; almost an order of magnitude lower than the growth in crypto adoption. Nevertheless, the headline figure of $14 billion in illicit activity...