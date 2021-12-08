MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Crypto Conversations: Can DeFi become part of mainstream finance?

Bank for International Settlements Quarterly Review says DeFi can play an important role in the financial system, provided it is suitably regulated 

Manas Chakravarty
December 08, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Crypto Conversations: Can DeFi become part of mainstream finance?

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

The Bank for International Settlements’ Quarterly Review for December 2021 focuses on the risks to the financial system arising out of the growth of non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFI). One such NBFI is decentralised finance (DeFi), which is touted as a novel form of financial intermediation. Perhaps the best way to explain DeFi is that, as an article in the BIS Quarterly Review (‘DeFi risks and the decentralisation illusion’ by Sirio Aramonte, Wenqian Huang and Andreas Schrimpf) says, it ‘differs from...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IPOs are flying thick and fast

    Dec 7, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The big question before RBI Governor, what SBI’s valuation says, mapping the recovery, Cummins India CFO interview and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers