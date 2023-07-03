Critical minerals — Enumeration done, now draw up a to-do list

Representative list

Highlights The mines ministry prepares a list of 30 critical minerals These minerals to help India morph into a new-age economy Not all the critical minerals are locally available India trying to ensure a resilient supply chain The list should be complemented with a national strategy India has drawn up a list of critical minerals that are strategically important for the country’s progress towards sustainable development. There had been attempts in the past to identify the minerals that are critical to the country, including an...