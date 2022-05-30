English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Costlier solar modules — Can RE target survive the shock?

    A contingency plan must be ready to ensure that solar power developers do not get stuck because of higher project costs

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    May 30, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    Costlier solar modules — Can RE target survive the shock?

    Representative image

    An unbridled rise in raw material prices has emerged as the main bugbear across the world in recent times. Triggered by the Covid pandemic and accentuated by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, commodity inflation has not only stymied the business plans of the corporate world but has also upset the fiscal management of many governments. India, too, is a victim of this global inflationary pressure. What’s more, the malaise of the price spiral appears to be so deep that it’s now...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rate hike looming, heat is on retail investors

      May 26, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A midcap in spotlight, warning for stock market, Modi’s three Ts in Tokyo, Start-Up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers