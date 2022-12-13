English
    Core inflation stays sticky, IIP data for consumer goods alarming

    Why on earth is the index for consumer non-durables in October 2022 lower than in October 2017?

    Manas Chakravarty
    December 13, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
    Core inflation stays sticky, IIP data for consumer goods alarming

    Highlights Retail inflation falls below 6 percent in November The fall is mainly due to lower vegetable prices The MPC had predicted this fall Core inflation remains high Manufacturing contracted 5.7 percent year-on-year in October The index of consumer non-durables is lower than what it was five years back The MPC is unlikely to change its stance The consumer production data, if correct, points to very weak consumption demand from the weaker sections This may have an impact on the Union Budget  The first thing to note about the...

