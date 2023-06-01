Consumers' dilemma: how to protect ‘themselves from themselves’

we as consumers are not always rational beings. We're driven by emotions, impulses, and a good dose of FOMO (fear of missing out)

Highlights Regulators must not be always blamed for harm that comes to consumers through bad decisions Rapidly growing affluence in India has increased the scope and magnitude of consumption Financial literacy has not kept pace with the surge in products and investments Regulators must balance between allowing enough innovation and protecting consumer interest in financial sector Consumers must take responsibility for their own education, research and due diligence Yes, it's the regulators' fault that you bought that overpriced gadget that you didn't really need, or...