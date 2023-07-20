Companies that ignore weather risks do so at their own and shareholders' peril

A survey by consulting firm WTW revealed that Indian companies deal with climate change in a leading capacity under sustainability agenda and less as a part of corporate strategy

Three months ago Indian agrochemicals giant UPL was sitting pretty as the market leader by far in the $6 billion Indian agrochemical industry. Driven by aggressive acquisitions and smart diversifications, it had emerged as the fifth largest agrochem firm globally. The biggest post-patent manufacturer of agrochemicals, it was poised to be the biggest beneficiary of the coming patent cliff, a $6 billion opportunity in a $63 billion market. No wonder it was a highly recommended stock. However, its share price is...