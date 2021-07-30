Cognizant results indicate strong demand for IT services, fulfilment key challenge

Cognizant Technology Solutions reported good growth in revenues for the June quarter and raised the guidance for calendar year 2021. The company now expects constant currency revenues to rise 9-10 percent this year, up from an earlier projection of 5.5-7.5 percent. Revenues grew 12 percent from the year ago in the June quarter, benefiting from acquisitions and favourable base. Even so, there is a broad-based recovery across business segments with healthcare, products and resources clocking strong growth. Excluding acquisitions, the...