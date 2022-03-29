Coal conundrum — Act before it triggers energy crisis

Representative image

Thermal power in India is suffering from coal cramps. The problem is threatening to turn so acute that, unless addressed urgently, it can lead to a power outage in vast swathes of the country. At least three states in recent times are in the news for their difficulties surrounding the coal crunch. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot last week asked Chhattisgarh to fast-track approvals for the coal block that was to supply the fossil fuel to its power plants, declaring that Rajasthan...