China’s attempt to build a Pax Sinica won’t succeed

A Pax Sinica needs far more than just de-dollarization or the BRI. It needs an acceptance of China’s ideological, economic and military dominance.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva argue that it’s time groupings like the BRICS should lead the world toward de-dollarization by perhaps transacting in a BRICS currency. The US sanctions on Russia over the past year-and-a-half have probably hit the dollar more than anything has since the Second World War. The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, conceded this fact when she told CNN in April: "There is a risk when we use financial sanctions that are linked...