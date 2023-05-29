English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    China’s attempt to build a Pax Sinica won’t succeed

    China over the last decade-and-a-half is manifestly trying to redefine the global power hierarchy and set out an order with the rules and arrangements that ensure its centrality

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    May 29, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST
    China’s attempt to build a Pax Sinica won’t succeed

    A Pax Sinica needs far more than just de-dollarization or the BRI. It needs an acceptance of China’s ideological, economic and military dominance.

    Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva argue that it’s time groupings like the BRICS should lead the world toward de-dollarization by perhaps transacting in a BRICS currency. The US sanctions on Russia over the past year-and-a-half have probably hit the dollar more than anything has since the Second World War. The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, conceded this fact when she told CNN in April: "There is a risk when we use financial sanctions that are linked...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rural gets a second wind

      May 26, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Can PM Modi help clinch deal with Australia, steel output is losing its glint, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers