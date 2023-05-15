English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the day: Receding inflation gives rural FMCG demand a fighting chance

    Rural FMCG demand has been in the dumps for years now but the tide appears to be turning

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    May 15, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    Chart of the day: Receding inflation gives rural FMCG demand a fighting chance

    As long as commodity prices stay down, inflation should remain and check and give rural demand its best chance as yet at a rebound.

    It is common for consumers in urban and rural areas to switch to cheaper brands when inflation hits or when income growth slows down. But when rural consumers switch off from consumption altogether, as retail data appeared to indicate in recent quarters, the prospects for FMCG companies looked tough. This was evident in basic items of consumption, such as edible oil, soaps, detergents and toothpaste. While general inflation hit their disposable income, product-specific inflation due to higher input costs meant...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation is easing, or is it?

      May 12, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Public sector banks end up on losing side, rise in rural consumption benefits c...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers