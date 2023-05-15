Chart of the day: Receding inflation gives rural FMCG demand a fighting chance

As long as commodity prices stay down, inflation should remain and check and give rural demand its best chance as yet at a rebound.

It is common for consumers in urban and rural areas to switch to cheaper brands when inflation hits or when income growth slows down. But when rural consumers switch off from consumption altogether, as retail data appeared to indicate in recent quarters, the prospects for FMCG companies looked tough. This was evident in basic items of consumption, such as edible oil, soaps, detergents and toothpaste. While general inflation hit their disposable income, product-specific inflation due to higher input costs meant...