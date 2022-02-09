Chart of the Day | Real yields are lower now than in pre-pandemic years

The bond market has been sullen ever since the finance minister unveiled a gross borrowing programme of nearly Rs 15 lakh crore in the Union Budget last week. Yields have soared. However, it is pertinent to note that inflation and inflation expectations have also inched up. Thus in real terms, the average yield on long-dated securities is around 0.82 percent now compared to around 2 percent for FY2019-20 and above 4 percent for FY2018-19. (image) ...