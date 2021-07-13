Chart of the Day | RBI will heave a sigh of relief from June retail inflation

At first glance, there doesn’t seem much of a difference between the May and June inflation data. May saw retail inflation at 6.3 per cent from a year ago and June saw inflation at 6.26 per cent. A closer look, however, shows a world of difference. That closer look is best illustrated by the month-on-month numbers. Month-on-month, May retail inflation was at 1.65 per cent, which fell sharply to 0.56 per cent for June. Simply put, inflation lost a lot...