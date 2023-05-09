Chart of the Day: India's hydro pumped storage ambitions make slow progress

Pumped hydro storage is the most cost-effective way to manage peak electricity demand. (Representative image)

India has been very slow in building hydro pumped storage capacities despite immense potential for this technology. A study on the optimal generation capacity mix for the year 2029-30 by Central Electricity Authority pegs the storage capacity requirement at 60.63 gigawatt (GW). Two-thirds of the requirement is expected to be met by battery energy storage systems. The rest 18.98 GW is projected to be catered by pumped storage plants. However, as of March 2023, only 2.78 GW of pumped storage...