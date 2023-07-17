English
    Chart of the Day | In Asia, India outranks China on FMCG sales growth but is still not numero uno

    India’s urban FMCG market growth was nearly triple that of Asia’s average in Q1 2023

    July 17, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
    Consumption growth is likely to remain under the weather and reflect in FMCG growth rates as well.

    The FMCG sector’s sales growth in Asia rose by 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2023 (moving average total basis) over a year ago, according to data from Kantar’s Worldpanel division. Among large economies, India (urban) was the fastest growing with an 8.5 percent growth, but mainland China’s growth was hit by a slowing economy and grew by a mere 0.8 percent. This is despite a low base in the year-ago period, with sales growing by 1.3 percent. (image)...

