Chart of the Day | Global steel output declines by 1.2 percent sequentially

The growth in global steel output that was seen in early 2023 is petering out. (Representative Image)

Slowing growth in major economies is taking a toll on global steel output, show data from the World Steel Association. In June 2023 global crude steel output reported a minor dip of 0.3 percent over a year ago but fell by a sharper 1.2 percent sequentially. China’s decline was expected given its slowing economy, but even ex-China global output was down. China’s output fell by 1.1 percent sequentially while the ‘rest of the world’ grouping’s output declined by 4.1...