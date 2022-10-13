Chart of the Day: Financial conditions are tightening, but not in Asia

(Representative image: Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund’s Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) says that global financial conditions have tightened notably this year, leading to investors pulling back from risk-taking. The report says, ‘With conditions worsening in recent weeks, key gauges of systemic risk, such as higher dollar funding costs and counterparty credit spreads, have risen.’ It adds, ‘There is a risk of a disorderly tightening of financial conditions that may be amplified by vulnerabilities built over the years.’ The accompanying charts show how financial...