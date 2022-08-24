English
    Chart of the Day | China's steel output in the doldrums

    China’s steel fell by 6.4 percent in July over a year ago and 10.2 percent over June. While the rest of the world is faring no better, India kept its head above water

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    August 24, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    If July was like this, how would August data look is a question that comes to mind upon looking at steel output data. The World Steel Association’s monthly data shows China’s crude steel output fell by 6.4 percent over a year ago and a significant 10.2 percent over June. The country produced about 55 percent of global steel output in 2022 and its decline hurts global output. Meanwhile, the rest of the world (RoW) is in no better shape, it appears,...

